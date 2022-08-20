psc.jpg

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling went in favor of four black Georgians suing the state in a voting rights case. The Supreme Court order restores a district court injunction that removes two Public Service Commission elections off of the Nov. 8 ballot.

 Georgia Recorder/File

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court removed two Georgia Public Service Commission races from the Nov. 8 ballot but left open the possibility for an appeals court to reconsider the five-member board that was ruled discriminatory by a district court judge.

The Supreme Court ruled that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals erred last week when it blocked a U.S. District Court injunction to delay the PSC elections until after Georgia lawmakers replaced the district-seat, statewide election process that violates the Voting Rights Act by hindering black voters’ ability to elect their preferred candidates.

  By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
