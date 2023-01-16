Early-Voting-Cobb-County-1024x768.jpg

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The Secretary of State's Election Division hosted Elections officials from all 159 Georgia counties in Athens last week for 2 1/2 days of interactive, high-level training on Georgia's Voter Registration and Information System, or GARViS 2023 SOS.

GARViS will replace Georgia's current voter registration system, eNET, in time for the 2024 presidential election cycle. 

