Expanded subsidies for consumers without affordable employer insurance

After failing to win federal approval to exit the federal insurance marketplace earlier this year, Georgia has established its own health insurance portal directing people to private insurers and brokers to buy health insurance.

The new website, called Georgia Access, includes links to 10 health-insurance companies — including big players such as United, Kaiser Permanente, and Aetna — as well as seven online brokers, organizations that help people shop for and enroll in health insurance.

