Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, welcomes Gov. Brian Kemp to the organization's 85th convention on Jekyll Island last week.

 Special Photo: Georgia Farm Bureau

MACON – Some 1,416 Georgia farmers and agribusiness leaders from across the state met on Jekyll Island last week for the 85th annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention. The three-day event included a trade show, awards presentations, and educational sessions that briefed farmers on policy and production issues affecting Georgia’s major commodities.

GFB President Tom McCall delivered his annual address during the general session on Dec. 5. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper also addressed convention attendees.

