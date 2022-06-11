ALBANY -- Georgia Farm Bureau is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. The organization began when a group of farmers from seven counties in northwest Georgia met at the Bartow County courthouse on June 17, 1937.
Farmers attended the meeting organized by Robert M. Stiles, a Bartow County farmer, because they needed a farmer-led organization to represent them. A second meeting, attended by 50 farmers from 25 counties, was held in Atlanta on July 31, 1937. During this meeting, the farmers formed the United Georgia Farmers and elected Stiles president of the organization.
In 1939, the United Georgia Farmers affiliated with the American Farm Bureau Federation and two years later changed their name to the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation.
Since 1937, Farm Bureau’s mission has been to give farmers a united voice in the legislative arena, promote farm markets and provide leadership to Georgia's agricultural community. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, voluntary membership organization that is local, state, national, and international in its scope and influence.
“Georgia Farm Bureau has been, and will continue to be, a grassroots organization that represents farmers in Atlanta and D.C. based on policy positions our members determine,” GFB President Tom McCall said. “Georgia Farm Bureau has grown through the years as it started offering services and benefits requested by our members, such as insurance, but our core mission -- to be the voice of Georgia’s farmers -- hasn’t changed.”
The first issues GFB advocated for on behalf of Georgia’s farmers included expanding electricity across rural Georgia and improving farm-to-market roads. Today, Farm Bureau continues to advocate for farmers on the county, state and national levels on issues including zoning, water, environmental regulations, labor, taxes and transportation.
Every position that GFB takes on any issue is based on policy approved by Farm Bureau members during the organization’s annual policy development process.
In 1944, the GFB home office moved to Macon. After being housed in four different buildings in Macon between 1944 and 1988, GFB relocated to its current home office in Bibb County in 1988.
The Dougherty County Farm Bureau was established in 1941.The first office was located at 1153 Gillionville Road. It moved to its current address at 315 Eva St. in 1999.
In 1958, insurance services were not readily available to rural Georgians, so GFB members voted to establish their own insurance company.
