ALBANY — Georgia Farm Bureau announced last week a $50,000 gift to the Georgia Food Bank Association which represents seven regional food banks across the state.
“Georgia Farm Bureau has a long-standing partnership with the Food Bank Association,” Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long said. “We believe that it is appropriate to help all Georgia communities during these difficult economic times. It is our hope this gift provides much needed relief to the people in need.”
The $50,000 donation will be distributed equally among the food banks in Georgia during the COVID-19 crisis.
Georgia Farm Bureau is a membership-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a voice for farmers and families involved in agriculture. With 263,000 members and offices in virtually every county across the state of Georgia, it is the state’s largest farm organization. GFB offers leadership and assistance, farm product promotion and legislative representation to ensure Georgia’s farming future.
Becoming a Georgia Farm Bureau member helps support local farmers and ensures Georgians continue to have access to locally grown, high-quality food.
