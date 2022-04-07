ATLANTA -- Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall lauded passage of the Freedom to Farm Act (HB 1150), which received final passage in the Georgia General Assembly on Monday.
HB 1150 will provide agricultural operations with protection from nuisance lawsuits after two years of operating, so long as they are complying with all laws, rules, regulations, and local zoning ordinances. Nothing in this bill negates any environmental law or the ability of local governments to determine where farms can be located and operate, McCall said.
The Georgia Farm Bureau president issued the following statement in response to the Georgia Legislature completing final passage of the Freedom to Farm Act:
“Georgia Farm Bureau has long believed that Georgia farmers have the right to make a living without fear of being sued out of business for nuisance over normal farming practices. The Freedom to Farm Bill protects that right for producers who operate in the way they are supposed to, in the places they are supposed to.
"We’re grateful that our state lawmakers understand the importance of protecting Georgia’s largest industry, and we thank those who supported this bill. I especially want to thank the GFB Public Policy team, which led the effort along with other ag organizations to help protect the future of our younger generations who want to farm.”
