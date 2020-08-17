MACON – A convicted felon was sentenced to 54 months in prison for illegally possessing a stolen gun, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
Howard Paul Hayes, 36, of Warner Robins was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tillman E. “Tripp” Self to 54 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hayes was captured in Macon by the Georgia State Patrol after attempting to outrun officers before sunrise on May 18, 2018. Hayes was initially pulled over for not having headlights. The defendant did not produce a license and gave the officer a false identity before he took off in the car he was driving. Hayes ultimately lost control of the vehicle and was arrested. Hayes was captured wearing a holster, and officers found a stolen Glock semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat. Hayes admitted he knew it was illegal for him to have a firearm, due to prior felony convictions.
“It is illegal for convicted felons to possess a firearm," Peeler said. "The punishment for those with a criminal record caught with guns is prison time without parole. I want to thank the GSP and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes prosecuted this case for the government.
