ATLANTA – Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King will kick off his 2022 campaign and statewide tour on Monday. The tour includes a stop in Albany on Wednesday.

Appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in July of 2019, King, who is the Peach State’s first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer, is seeking the Republican nomination and a full, four-year term in the office he now holds.

King's planned tour stops include:

Monday

Bartow County, 3-4 p.m., Southern Muggs Coffee Shop

26 West Main St., Cartersville

Floyd County, 6 p.m., Campaign Kickoff Event

210 East Second Ave., Rome

Tuesday

Habersham County, noon-1:30 p.m., Country Crossroads Cafe

4654 Georgia Highway 115, Clarkesville, GA

Wednesday

Muscogee County, noon-2 p.m., Chattahoochee River Club

1100 Bay Ave., Columbus

Dougherty County, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Shackleford House

1801 Dawson Road, Albany

Ben Hill County, 6:30-8:30 p.m.,

141 Briarwood Road, Fitzgerald

Thursday

Colquitt County, 9-10 a.m., Welcome Center

31 E. Central Ave. Moultrie

Cook County, noon-1:30 p.m., Horse Creek Winery

101 Roundtree Bridge Road, Sparks

Clinch County, 3-4:30 p.m., Homerville Depot

40 E. Plant Ave., Homerville

Lowndes County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jessie's Restaurant and Catering

205 N. Ashley St., Valdosta

