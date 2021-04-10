ATLANTA – Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King will kick off his 2022 campaign and statewide tour on Monday. The tour includes a stop in Albany on Wednesday.
Appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in July of 2019, King, who is the Peach State’s first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer, is seeking the Republican nomination and a full, four-year term in the office he now holds.
King's planned tour stops include:
Monday
Bartow County, 3-4 p.m., Southern Muggs Coffee Shop
26 West Main St., Cartersville
Floyd County, 6 p.m., Campaign Kickoff Event
210 East Second Ave., Rome
Tuesday
Habersham County, noon-1:30 p.m., Country Crossroads Cafe
4654 Georgia Highway 115, Clarkesville, GA
Wednesday
Muscogee County, noon-2 p.m., Chattahoochee River Club
1100 Bay Ave., Columbus
Dougherty County, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Shackleford House
1801 Dawson Road, Albany
Ben Hill County, 6:30-8:30 p.m.,
141 Briarwood Road, Fitzgerald
Thursday
Colquitt County, 9-10 a.m., Welcome Center
31 E. Central Ave. Moultrie
Cook County, noon-1:30 p.m., Horse Creek Winery
101 Roundtree Bridge Road, Sparks
Clinch County, 3-4:30 p.m., Homerville Depot
40 E. Plant Ave., Homerville
Lowndes County, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jessie's Restaurant and Catering
205 N. Ashley St., Valdosta
