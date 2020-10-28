ATLANTA – First Lady Marty Kemp, in partnership with Georgia Public Broadcasting, has launched two digital tours of the Georgia Governor's Mansion.
"I'd like to thank GPB for their tireless work in creating these digital tours of the Governor's Mansion -- or as Brian, the girls, and I like to call it: the People's House," the state's first lady said in a news release. "We are just caretakers of this beautiful home in our service to the state, and we are grateful for this opportunity to share it with all Georgians."
"As Georgia's leading digital content provider for the classroom, GPB’s education division is uniquely positioned to provide a media-rich experience for students with these interactive tours of the Governor's Mansion," GPB President and CEO Teya Ryan said. "With our skilled production team and learning-based approach, this project will help provide a real-world understanding of our civic lives and the functions of our state government."
Through the virtual tour, a guide will share the rich history of the Governor's Mansion and its Federal Period collection of furniture, artwork and décor. For a more in-depth look, the 3D interactive tour will allow visitors to explore the rooms in the mansion. To learn more about an item, simply click the hotspots located throughout the tour.
The Georgia Governor's Mansion, a three-floor, 30-room, Greek Revival-style home built in 1967, stands on about 18 acres in northeast Atlanta. It was designed by Georgia architect A. Thomas Bradbury and officially opened on Jan. 1, 1968. For more information, go to gov.georgia.gov/governors-mansion.
