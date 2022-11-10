CapitolBeatFlu.png

State officials said flu activity is currently spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus.

 CDC/Brandon Clifton/MDJ

ATLANTA — Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health’s board meeting.

Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.

