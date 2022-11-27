organic.jpg

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences, or a related field.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ALBANY — The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences, or a related field, Dougherty County Farm Bureau President Laney Wooten recently announced.

The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories:

Recommended for you

Tags