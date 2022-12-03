4C 2.jpg

Robotics and avionics are among the more popular and challenging pathways at Albany's Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy. Georgia is adding two college and career academies to the 55 already serving more than 45,000 high school students across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA — Georgia is adding two college and career academies to the 55 already serving more than 45,000 high school students across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

The Technical College System of Georgia’s governing board has approved $3 million in bonds and a $100,000 cash investment to each of the two new academies, to be located in Monroe and Dooly counties.

Tags