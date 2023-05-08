Georgia GOP chairman says he was just following orders from Trump lawyers

Lawyers representing David Shafer, the embattled chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, are arguing their client should not be charged with any crimes for his actions following the 2020 election. Shafer is seen here in Jekyll Island, Georgia in June 2021.

 Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Lawyers representing David Shafer, the embattled chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, are arguing their client should not be charged with any crimes for his actions following the 2020 election because he was following advice provided by attorneys working for former President Donald Trump, according to a letter sent to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week.

Specifically, Shafer's attorneys say their client was relying on "repeated and detailed advice of legal counsel" when he organized a group of "contingent" electors from Georgia and served as one himself, thus "eliminating any possibility of criminal intent or liability," according to a copy of the May 5 letter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags