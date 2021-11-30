ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the following changes and addition to his staff in the communications and legal departments. Effective Wednesday, current Director of Communications Cody Hall will leave the Governor’s Office, and Katie Byrd will continue her service to the state as the governor’s director of communications.
Beginning on Dec. 15, Andrew Isenhour will return to the Governor’s Office as deputy director of communications, and Evan Meyers will serve as deputy executive counsel.
Byrd most recently served as press secretary in the governor’s office. Before that, she served as director of communications for Attorney General Chris Carr from 2016 to September of 2021. In that role, she helped coordinate the Attorney General’s Statewide Opioid Task Force and Georgia Anti-Gang Network and represented the office on the Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force.
Immediately prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General, Byrd was a communications specialist for Global Commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Previously, she served as a communication specialist for Gov. Nathan Deal, special assistant to First Lady Sandra Deal, deputy communications director for Deal’s Inaugural Committee, and communications specialist for Deal for Governor. Byrd earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a varsity letter in cheerleading from the University of Georgia.
Prior to joining the governor’s staff, Isenhour served as director of communications for Stand Together in Washington, D.C. and worked in communications at the Board of Regents. He also worked in the Deal administration for seven years, including as chief speechwriter throughout Deal’s last term in office. Isenhour then assisted Deal as he chaired the Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Federal Priorities from 2019-2020. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a graduate certificate in Public Administration from the University of Virginia, and a master’s of business administration from North Carolina State University.
Prior to joining the governor’s staff, Meyers served as an attorney for the House Budget and Research Office with numerous committee assignments, including the House Judiciary Committee. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.