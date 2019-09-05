ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp lifted the mandatory evacuation order for people east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties on Thursday.
So far, Bryan, Camden, Glynn and Liberty Counties have authorized re-entry for residents and visitors. The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun inspection of roads and bridges in affected counties. Some roads and bridges may remain impassable even after rescission of the mandatory evacuation order. The F.J. Torras (St. Simons Island), Downing Musgrove (Jekyll Island), and Tybee Island Causeways are cleared for travel. The Sidney Lanier Bridge is also clear for travel. GDOT is inspecting the U.S.-17 Savannah River Bridge.
"I want to thank the countless emergency management officials, law enforcement, first responders, local leaders, and Georgians who worked together to prepare and respond to Hurricane Dorian," Kemp said in a news release. "As governor, I am incredibly proud of our statewide collaboration and deeply grateful that we experienced no loss of life.
"Many Georgians still have challenges ahead -- power outages, fallen trees, and property damage -- in the aftermath of this powerful storm, but I am confident that we will address them and emerge even stronger. Now, we must stand together and offer our assistance to the Bahamas and our neighbors, South Carolina and North Carolina."