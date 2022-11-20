MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau members will gather on Jekyll Island Dec. 4-6 for the organization’s 85th annual convention. This year marks the 58th time GFB has held its convention on Jekyll Island.

Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, and Georgia Commissioner-elect of Agriculture Tyler Harper will address convention attendees during the general session on Dec. 5 between 8:15 a.m. and noon.

