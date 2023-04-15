Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urges Republicans to move on from election fraud claims: '2020 is ancient history'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, seen here on November 2022, urged his fellow Republicans on April 15 to move on from the 2020 presidential election.

 Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday urged his fellow Republicans to move on from the 2020 presidential election, offering a thinly veiled dig at former President Donald Trump and his continued election grievances.

Without naming Trump, Kemp' said at a private Republican National Committee donor retreat in Nashville that "not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen."

