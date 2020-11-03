ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday recent additions to his senior leadership team. Following the announcement of former Johnny Isakson aide Trey Kilpatrick as his chief of staff, Kemp has named Caylee Noggle, who served as interim chief of staff before Kilpatrick entered the role, as deputy chief of staff for operations. Bert Brantley, former chief operating officer for the Georgia Department of Economic Development and top aide to Gov. Sonny Perdue’s administration, will serve as the new deputy chief of staff for external affairs. David Dove will continue in the role of executive counsel.
Additionally, long-time Kemp aide Candice Broce will serve as the administration’s new chief operating officer, and Kelly Farr will assume the duties of chief financial officer in addition to his responsibilities as director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.
“Having worked with Bert Brantley for several years now, I have always found him to be a strong leader committed to serving the people of Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “With years of expertise from working with various state agencies and in former Gov. Perdue’s administration, Bert possesses a collaborative spirit and dedication to building a better future for the Peach State, and I am proud to welcome him to the team.
“I’m also grateful to the other key members of our administration who have stepped up to assume new duties in recent weeks. Working together, we will continue to protect lives and livelihoods and remain laser-focused on key priorities like expanding access to quality health care, bringing an end to human trafficking, and putting hard-working Georgians first.”
Brantley most recently served as chief operating officer of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, appointed to that role by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017. During Gov. Perdue’s second term (2006-2011), Brantley was first hired as press secretary and ultimately served as the Perdue administration’s director of communications. With more than 20 years of experience in state government, Brantley has held other roles at the Department of Driver Services, State Road & Tollway Authority, and Department of Transportation.
Noggle most recently served as Kemp’s interim chief of staff. Before joining the Kemp administration in January 2020, Noggle served as president, interim president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer for the Georgia Student Finance Commission. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Millikin University and a master’s degree in College Student Affairs from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she served as a financial aid officer before moving to Georgia.
Noggle has previously served as Director of the Physical and Economic Development Division in the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget where she handled budget and policy oversight for more than twenty state agencies. She also served as Coordinator of First Year and Academic Support Programs at the University of West Georgia. She is a past recipient of GASFAA’s Outstanding Service to Students Award and NASPA’s Graduate and Professional Student Award.
Broce most recently served as Kemp’s communications director and chief deputy executive counsel, and she previously managed communications and served as legal counsel for elections and legislative affairs at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Broce holds a bachelor’s degree in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and la aw degree from Georgia State University College of Law. Originally from Cartersville in Bartow County, she now lives in White with her family. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Federalist Society, Republican National Lawyers Association, and Georgia Board of Nursing.
Farr holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Augusta University. He has expertise in business development from his work at Lucent Technologies, and Capgemini. In these capacities, Farr worked extensively with various state agencies to implement technological advances and improve constituent service. Farr also previously served as deputy secretary of state for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, responsible for budget management and oversight of daily operations.
