ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently his appointment of Nancy N. Bills to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit, Clarence Cuthpert as State Court Judge of Rockdale County, Jesse C. Stone to the Augusta Judicial Circuit, Dick Perryman to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit, Rosemary Greene to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, and Carletta Sims Brown to the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court.
Nancy N. Bills holds a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from the University of Georgia, graduating cum laude. She also was the chief assistant district attorney for the Rockdale Judicial Circuit and an associate of Walker & Waldrop P.C. She is currently the State Court Judge for the Rockdale Circuit Court and presides over a DUI court.
Bills will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of David B. Irwin, effective Oct. 31, 2020. The Rockdale Judicial Circuit comprises solely Rockdale county.
Clarence Cuthpert Jr. holds a bachelor’s degree from Savannah State University, a master’s in public administration from Georgia Southern University, and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University. He most recently served as a probate judge for the Rockdale County Probate Court. Previously, he worked as a managing partner for Cuthpert & Associates P.C., associate city attorney for the city of Atlanta, and associate attorney for Lester B. Johnson III P.C.
Cuthpert will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Nancy N. Bills to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit.
Jesse Stone holds his undergraduate, business, and law degrees from the University of Georgia. Since 1986, Stone has served as an attorney and managing partner for Merrill & Stone LLC in Waynesboro. He served in the state Senate, representing District 23, from 2011-2020 and was chair of the Judiciary Committee. Prior to his service in the Senate, he was elected mayor of the City of Waynesboro. From 1990-1995, he was a criminal justice instructor at East Georgia College. He is chair of the Agriculture Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia, a member of the Augusta Circuit Bar Association, the Federalist Society, and the Middle Judicial Circuit Bar Association.
Stone will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Michael Annis, effective Feb. 1, 2020. The Augusta Judicial Circuit comprises Burke, Columbia and Richmond Counties.
Dick Perryman holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University at Montgomery and a law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. He has previously served as an associate attorney for Clyatt, Clyatt & Golden LLC, a partner with Hamilton & Perryman LLC, and district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
Perryman will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Howard McLain, effective Aug. 31, 2020. The Alapaha Judicial Circuit comprises Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier Counties.
Rosemary Greene holds a bachelor’s degree from LaGrange College and a law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. She previously served as an assistant district attorney for the Blue Ridge and Cherokee Judicial Circuits. She also was the district attorney for the Cherokee Judicial Circuit from 2013-2021.
Greene will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of David K. Smith, effective Oct. 31, 2020. The Cherokee Judicial Circuit comprises Bartow and Gordon Counties.
Carletta Sims Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University and a law degree from Marquette University Law School. She most recently served as a managing attorney for Sims Brown Law LLC, with offices in Marietta and Augusta. Sims previously served as a magistrate judge for the Cobb County Magistrate Court, a staff attorney for the Georgia Public Defender Standards Council, and as a managing attorney with Sims & Associates P.C. She has also held legal positions in the Cobb County Attorney’s office and the city of Union City.
Sims will fill the vacancy created by the passing of William Jennings in March.
