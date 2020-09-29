ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced nine appointments Monday to serve on various divisions of the Construction Industry Licensing Board as well as the State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors and the Georgia Board of Nursing.
Construction Industry Licensing Board — Electrical Contractors Division
Earl Graham and Roland S. Weekley were reappointed.
Construction Industry Licensing Board — Master Plumbers and Journeyman Plumbers Division
Nicholas Marine was reappointed.
State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors
Kevin Price is the president of Kevin Price Construction. He earned a master’s degree from Auburn University in 2018, and he is a 1977 graduate of the University of West Georgia. He and his family reside in Watkinsville.
Georgia Board of Nursing
Roger Jerome Pierce Jr. is a registered nurse. He started his nursing career as a licensed practical nurse in 2009, working as a psychiatric nurse. Pierce earned his associate’s degree in Nursing from Southwest Georgia Technical College and worked as a home health nurse for several years before earning a master’s degree in Nursing Education from Thomas University. Currently, he serves as the RN Admissions Coordinator for Hospice of Southwest Georgia, part of Archbold Medical Center. He and his family reside in Cairo.
Maceo McDonald Tanner is an LPN III for Tanner Medical Center. She earned a practical nurse diploma from West Georgia Technical College in 2005, and she has been licensed since 2006. McDonals and her family live in Temple.
Renee Dickerson works as a charge nurse for pre-op, phase two, and preassessment in outpatient surgery at Piedmont Henry Hospital. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the Georgia Baptist College of Nursing in 1993. Dickerson and her family reside in Monticello.
Merry W. Fort and Tammy Bryant were reappointed.
