ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 987, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Cooper, R — Marietta, and Sen. Brian Strickland, R — McDonough, into law Tuesday. Through collaboration with advocacy groups, industry representatives, and legislators, HB 987 provides greater protections for assisted living facility and personal care home residents, strengthens staffing requirements, and increases maximum fines for violations.
“I applaud Rep. Sharon Cooper, Sen. Brian Strickland, and everyone who worked with them to craft this legislation,” Kemp said in a news release. “Their tireless leadership in getting this bill across the finish line will improve the lives of countless people in our great state and bring tremendous comfort to their loved ones. One of the key battlegrounds in the fight against COVID-19 continues to be in our nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and personal care homes, and I am proud to say that HB 987 strengthens our collective efforts to protect elderly Georgians in these unprecedented times.”
“I was proud to sponsor HB 987 to protect the most vulnerable, institute commonsense reforms, and ensure those working in these facilities receive the training that they need to care for elderly Georgians,” Cooper said. “I truly appreciate the support and dedication of my fellow legislators, and Gov. Kemp for signing this important measure into law.”
The bill’s co-sponsor also said protecting senior citizens is vital in the state.
“In the state Senate, I was honored to sponsor HB 987, which dramatically strengthens protections for Georgia’s elderly and medically fragile in senior care homes, and I was proud to see it signed into law today,” Strickland said. “Moving forward, we will be better equipped to ensure the health and well-being of these residents across our state.”
