ATLANTA -- You can go to the grocery store, pharmacy and get takeout food. You can go outside to exercise.
But you can’t go to a movie theater, a gym or a barber shop.
Those are some details in Gov. Brian Kemp’s “shelter in place’’ order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The order started Friday at 6 p.m. and concludes at 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
A person can leave home to engage in essential services, work in critical infrastructure, engage in “minimum basic operations’’ and perform “necessary travel.’’
Essential work includes employment in health care, law enforcement, food and agriculture, energy, water, transportation, and communications and information technology, according to the guidance from the Governor’s Office.
Violations of the new law will be misdemeanors.
The rules continue the governor’s order to bar religious services and funerals with more than 10 people unless there is at least six feet between each person at all times.
“Unfortunately, several community outbreaks can be directly attributed to recent, in-person church services and funeral services,’’ the guidance with Kemp’s order said.
Heavily attended funerals in late February and early March were linked to the alarming spread of COVID-19 in Albany and Dougherty County. The county has 521 coronavirus cases, the second-highest total in the state behind Fulton County’s 747. Fulton’s population, though, is 10 times Dougherty’s.
The Albany Hospital, Phoebe Putney, has reported 32 deaths. Dougherty County still leads the state in the number of COVID-19 deaths. And neighboring Lee County has 104 cases, the 10th-highest number in the state, even though its overall population is less than 30,000.
As of Thursday, at least 297 million people in at least 38 states, 48 counties, 14 cities, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are being urged to stay home, the New York Times reported. And some nations have enacted stricter stay-at-home policies than any in the United States.
Kemp’s order, unique in the modern history of Georgia, supersedes all county and city orders that conflict with its provisions. Kemp’s press secretary, Cody Hall, said the Governor’s Office reviewed action by multiple states and localities in crafting the provisions.
Guidance on the order says that essential services “means obtaining necessary supplies and services for your household, engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of your household, and engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as you have at least six feet between people who do not live in your household.’’
“The key takeaway is that you need to stay in your house as much as possible, but we recognized there are circumstances when you will need to leave," Kemp's directive said. "Keep those circumstances rare.’’
Restaurants will have to close their dining areas, but will be allowed to offer takeout and delivery services.
The order requires rules at businesses that remain open, including health screenings, regular hand washing, staggered shifts and teleworking where possible.
(1) comment
Governor Kemp is an absolute idiot. His refusal to issue a stay at home order and to actually BLOCK counties and cites from doing it on their own is KILLING people. Soon other states will actually prevent travel with Georgia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.