Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and 2020 election aftermath completes its work

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has spent more than a year investigating Donald Trump and his allies over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

 AFP/Getty Images/AP

The Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, according to a new court filing.

"Given the special purpose grand jury's delivery of its final report, the undersigned's recommendation, and the Superior Court bench's vote, it is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED," Judge Robert McBurney, who has been overseeing the Fulton County special grand jury investigation, wrote in Monday's short court order.

