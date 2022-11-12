solar fields.jpg

Previously unused land along Interstate 85 now hosts 2,600 solar panels that generate one megawatt of electricity for Georgia Power’s grid – enough to power just over 100 homes.

 Special Photo: WABE/Grist

LAGRANGE -- When Harriet Anderson Langford and Allie Kelly drive the stretch of Interstate 85 in west Georgia known as the Ray C. Anderson Memorial Highway, they see plenty of their own handiwork to admire.

The highway is named for Langford’s dad, Ray Anderson, the founder of carpet manufacturer Interface and an advocate for sustainability. The nonprofit made in his honor, called the Ray, works to make the road more sustainable, with pollinator-friendly wildflowers on the roadside, longer-lasting rubberized pavement, and at one exit, solar panels.

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future.

