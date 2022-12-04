king cotton.jpg

UGA Extension Entomologist Dr. Phillip Roberts, left, and Georgia Cotton Commission Executive Director Taylor Sills, right, present the 2023 King Cotton Awards to Jennifer Miller of Jeff Davis County and Cole Moon of Bleckley County.

 Special Photo: Georgia Cotton Commission

PERRY — County UGA Cooperative Extension Service agents are an important resource for Georgia cotton farmers. Agents are known for delivering timely and accurate information, which is instrumental for the success of Georgia’s farmers. They also perform community specific research, education and outreach programs designed to help farmers maximize yields and efficiency.

The Georgia Cotton Commission sponsored the King Cotton Awards recently to recognize outstanding contributions of county agents to Georgia cotton producers.

