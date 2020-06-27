ATLANTA -- Just in time for the 4th of July, the Georgia Department of Agriculture will hold its last Georgia Grown To Go event of the season on Tuesday, next to construction of the new Smoke Rise Elementary School close to the corner of Hugh Howell Road and Mountain Industrial in Tucker.
"Our Georgia Grown To Go markets have been wildly popular, and we are proud to finish up the summer season with our good partners in Tucker and DeKalb County,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said. “These events would not be possible without the community coming together to show support for our Georgia farmers during this unprecedented time by purchasing Georgia products. We are honored to team up with the great folks in DeKalb County to bring them a great variety of fresh and local offerings just in time for the upcoming holiday.”
To ensure availability, consumers can pre-order items online until 5 p.m. Monday at GeorgiaGrownToGo.com. The mixed produce boxes will be listed for a reduced rate online and contain cantaloupe, eggplant, jalapenos, zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, Vidalia onions and cucumbers. Other items available for purchase include watermelons and boxes of beef, chicken, pork, peaches, mushrooms and Georgia Grown sampler packs. Orders will be available for contactless pickup at the event site, and a limited supply of items will be available for same-day purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment options include cash, credit and debit cards.
“We are honored to partner with our state Agriculture Department and Georgia farmers to provide fresh and nutritious fruit, vegetables and protein to the citizens of DeKalb County," CEO Michael Thurmond said. "Working together there are no challenges that cannot be overcome."
Previous Georgia Grown To Go markets held in Cobb and Gwinnett were wildly successful thanks to the support and collaboration of local community leaders. As part of the “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign, Georgia Grown To Go is a series of pop-up markets, primarily in metro Atlanta that give customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from farmers with limited contact, drive-through service. The markets are expected to return for Georgia’s fall produce season.
For more information on produce offerings, pricing and location, visit www.GeorgiaGrownToGo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.