ATLANTA – As of Friday night, the state of Georgia has administered more than two-thirds of shipped doses of COVID-19 vaccine at 67.13 percent, outpacing the national average of 56.66 percent.
“This marks an important milestone in Georgia’s vaccination efforts, but make no mistake: we are not letting up,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “We will continue to work diligently alongside providers and public health facilities across the state to administer this life-saving vaccine quickly and effectively. Together, we will beat this virus and ensure a safe and swift return to normal for the people of Georgia.”
As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Georgia’s vaccination numbers included:
♦ 887,399 total doses administered;
♦ more than 50,881 doses reported since Thursday;
♦ 67.13 percent administered of total doses shipped.
