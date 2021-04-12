SAVANNAH -- The Georgia Historical Society announced recently that it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Eastern Region Program coordinated by Waynesburg University to support the implementation of a teacher training course titled Teaching the Civil Rights Movement with the Georgia Historical Marker Program.
“This TPS grant from the Library of Congress makes it possible for GHS to develop new training for selected teachers to utilize the numerous roadside historical markers available across the state to teach their students about the civil rights movement in Georgia and the United States,” GHS Education Coordinator Lisa Landers said in a news release. “Through this training program, we can help future generations of students gain a better understanding of the struggle, impact, and nuance of events that happened where they live with the larger state and national stories about the struggle for civil rights in America.”
The Library of Congress awards grants to educational organizations like the Georgia Historical Society through the Teaching with Primary Sources Regional Program. These grants support the development of programs that incorporate primary source materials and instructional methods from the library into educational and professional-development programs.
Information about the application and selection process for the Teaching the Civil Rights Movement with the Georgia Historical Marker Program teacher training course will be made available soon on the Georgia Historical Society website and through the GHS Education Newsletter. Educators who are interested in learning more about the program can contact GHS Education Coordinator Lisa Landers by email at llanders@georgiahistory.com or by phone at (912) 651-2125, ext.152.
