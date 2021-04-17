SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society has announced the unveiling of a new historical marker in Effingham County commemorating Springfield Central High School. The marker, the latest addition to the Georgia Civil Rights Trail, recognizes “Central” as one of 500 equalization schools established under the Minimum Foundation Program to educate black students in Georgia.
Springfield Central High School served the community from 1956 until its closure due to integration in 1970. The marker was erected by GHS, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners, Historic Effingham Society Inc., and Springfield Central High School Association Inc.
“During the era of segregation, Springfield Central High School, like many equalization schools across the state, provided a quality education and sense of community for the African-American children of Effingham County,” GHS Marker Manager Elyse Butler said. “That sense of community and pride in ‘Central’ is still apparent today through the efforts to apply for and obtain a historical marker.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the marker was dedicated in a private ceremony attended by District 3 Commissioner Jamie DeLoach and Effingham County Board of Commissioners Chairman at Large Wesley Corbitt; Chairman Willie H. Wright Jr., and Assistant Chairman Franklin Goldwire of the Springfield Central High School Association, and Butler.
Since the closure of Springfield Central High School in 1970, the facility has been used as a middle school, elementary school, pre-school, and recreational space.
For further information regarding Springfield Central High School, the Georgia Civil Rights Trail, or the Georgia historical marker program, contact GHS Director of Communications Patricia Meagher at (912) 651-2125, extension 153, or by email at pmeagher@georgiahistory.com.
The historic marker reads:
Springfield Central High School
Georgia Governor Herman Talmadge created the Minimum Foundation Program in 1949 as part of a statewide equalization effort to improve school buildings and yet maintain racial segregation. Completed in 1956, Springfield Central High School consisted of grades one through twelve and, at the time, had the largest enrollment of all schools in the Effingham County School System. As one of five hundred equalization schools built for black students in the state of Georgia, Springfield matriculated nearly 700 students until its closure in 1970, when it became the integrated Springfield Central Junior High School. Springfield’s original nine buildings, constructed with red bricks and outdoor walkways, are an example of the International Style of architecture, a cost-effective building template characterized by simple lines. Like Springfield Central High School, many midcentury schools throughout the nation reflect this construction design.
