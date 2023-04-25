ATLANTA -- Officials with the Georgia HEART Hospital Program said Georgia taxpayers contributing a total of $58,732,410 to rural hospitals in 2022.
The HEART (Helping Enhance Access to Rural Treatment) Program works to maximize the success of the innovative rural hospital tax credit and to ensure the continuation and improvement of essential health care services for rural communities throughout the state.
The annual HEART report outlines the core mission and achievements of the program, emphasizing its commitment to helping rural hospitals navigate financial and operational challenges, enabling them to better serve their patients and communities.
The report features 2022 results and 2023 tax credit information, a list of participating hospitals, details on how the hospitals use the funds, and highlights of business community involvement. In 2022, the Georgia Department of Revenue approved $60 million in rural hospital tax credits, with Georgia taxpayers contributing a total of $58,732,410.
Businesses have played a pivotal role in the success of the HEART Program. Their generous contributions showcase a strong commitment to supporting and strengthening rural health care access in Georgia.
With the funds raised through the HEART Program, rural hospitals can address both short- and long-term needs, including the acquisition of services and equipment, facility renovations and expansions, and the addition of medical staff. These investments significantly improve patient care and overall community health.
In a letter to HEART supporters, Executive Director Lisa Kelly wrote, “You are the heroes of this program, as your contributions to Georgia’s rural hospitals have resulted in countless stories of communities strengthened and lives improved. The results of this program are dramatic and inspiring, as revealed within this report. We are very grateful to you all.”
Georgia taxpayers have an opportunity to apply for an unlimited tax credit on May 15. To learn more and apply, visit www.georgiaheart.org.