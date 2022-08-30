Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement gives a boost

Republican Georgia House District 153 candidate Tracy Taylor, left, and Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate, were part of a recent faith leaders roundtable held in Albany.

ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout.

Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, was in town recently to sit down for a faith leader roundtable talk that included Bishop Garland Hunt, a minister at The Father’s House in Atlanta. The panel also included Republican District 2 U.S. House candidate Chris West.

