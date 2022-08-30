ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout.
Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, was in town recently to sit down for a faith leader roundtable talk that included Bishop Garland Hunt, a minister at The Father’s House in Atlanta. The panel also included Republican District 2 U.S. House candidate Chris West.
“I just really think it’s awesome (that) he took the time to come out and do that,” Taylor, chairman of the Dougherty County Republican Party and the Republican candidate in House District 153, said. “Herschel Walker is a living legend. He didn’t have to endorse me, so I really appreciate that. It was a great honor to have Herschel Walker in the Good Life City.”
The roundtable was part of a discussion taking place in communities across the state and country, Taylor said.
“With the uptick in crime in Albany, I thought it was important to have two federal candidates and myself, a state candidate, to show that we can start working together on these important issues such as crime,” he said. “That is why Herschel Walker came down and publicly endorsed me because of my public service to this community.”
The discussion included general issues and also legal reforms that could benefit black people, Taylor said.
“We talked about what kind of laws might hinder people of color and African Americans that may need to be reformed,” he said. “Marijuana, that’s a hot topic, decriminalizing marijuana, as an example. That’s one of the laws that lead to African Americans getting locked up.”
Taylor will hold a campaign kickoff at 10 a.m. Saturday at his campaign headquarters, located at 102 N. Washington St.
“I’m going to give a good battle cry, and then we’re going to go knock on doors,” Taylor said.
