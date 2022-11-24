beverly.jpg

James Beverly

ATLANTA — Democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives will field a mix of veterans and new leaders in the minority party’s leadership team during the upcoming 2023-24 legislative term.

The House Democratic Caucus re-elected Rep. James Beverly to serve as minority leader for the next two years. Beverly, D-Macon, was elected to the House in 2010 and chosen minority leader by his Democratic colleagues two years ago.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News