ATLANTA — Members of the Athens-based state water advocacy group Georgia River Network are celebrating the passage last week of House Resolution 1158 demonstrating the body’s intent to protect the Okefenokee Swamp’s “unrivaled beauty.”
The Georgia House of Representatives passed House Resolution 1158 on March 30.
The resolution, filed by Representative Darlene Taylor and others, states: “The Okefenokee Swamp is recognized as one of Georgia’s seven natural wonders and a natural area unique not only to the the state of Georgia but also to the United States of America and the world ... the members of this body recognize the importance of the Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia and encourage efforts to protect the Okefenokee Swamp and promote it as an international tourist destination.”
For groups like the River Network that advocate for increased protections for the Okefenokee Swamp, the resolution was a welcome victory at the end of Georgia’s 2022 legislative session.
“This resolution demonstrates collective sentiment amongst the House that the Okefenokee holds international importance and must be protected,” Georgia River Network Executive Director Rena Ann Peck, who worked closely with Taylor to pass the resolution, said in a news release. “Symbolically, it is an important first step for our legislators on the path to protect the Okefenokee Swamp in the future.”
The resolution is not binding law and has no legal bearing on the pending permit proposals submitted by Twin Pines Minerals LLC to mine adjacent to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. That decision is still in the hands of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. To date, the EPD has received more than 60,000 letters from independent scientists, conservationist groups and citizens concerned about the detrimental effects mining could have on the Okefenokee. A public comment period is expected to be announced some time this summer.
Following the passage of the measure in the House, Sen. Sheila McNeill presented the resolution to her colleagues in the Senate. The presentation was followed by applause.
The House resolution was filed by Taylor; Lee Hawkins, Gainesville; Don Hogan, St. Simons; Noel Williams, Cordele; Marcus Wiedower, Watkinsville; Jan Tankersly, Brooklet; Beth Camp, Concord; Mary Frances Williams, Marietta; Steven Sainz, Woodbine; Ginny Ehrart, Powder Springs; Mary Margaret Oliver, Decatur; Emory Denahoo, Flowery Branch; Tom Kirby, Loganville; and Betsy Evans, Atlanta.
For more information about the Okefenokee Swamp and updates on Georgia EPD decisions regarding the mining permits, visit garivers.org/protect-the-okefenokee-swamp/.
For those interested in exploring the Okefenokee Swamp, Georgia River Network recently released the Georgia River Guide mobile app, which features detailed information about the paddling paths through the Okefenokee. Learn more at garivers.org/georgiariverguide.
