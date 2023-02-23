General Motors Lays Out Robust Long Term Plans For Electric Car Production

The momentum is building among Georgia legislators for a bill that would establish parameters on taxes and the method to determine how much it costs to recharge electric vehicles at commercial locations. 

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A Georgia House committee has unanimously passed a plan that would mark a major shift in the future of electric vehicles in the state by establishing new charging fees that are similar to the cost of refueling a car.

House Bill 406 will allow for the owners of convenience stores and other commercial sites where electric vehicle chargers are set up to sell electricity based on the kilowatt hour instead of the amount of time it takes to recharge. The change also sets guidelines for new taxes that are designed to recoup some of the lost fuel taxes that currently bring in $2 billion annually to build and repair roads and bridges in the state.

