kemp

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp helped set up the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

 Special Photo: Governor’s Office

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Shane Bean, 39, of Lithonia, has pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage female for sex. This case, which was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, involves a 17-year-old victim who was rescued during Operation Not Forgotten 2020.

“This case started with the rescue of an underage victim, and now one of the men who purchased her for sex will spend time in prison for his illegal actions,” Carr said. “With our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we are working each day to protect our most vulnerable by pursuing both buyers and sellers alike. We are proud of this latest conviction, and we will continue fighting to ensure that all those who engaged in the trafficking of this young woman are held accountable for their actions.”

Recommended for you

Tags