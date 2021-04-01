ATLANTA – Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King officially announced his 2022 campaign on Thursday. Appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in July of 2019, King, who is the Peach State’s first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer, is seeking the Republican nomination and a full, four-year term.
“From walking the beat as an Atlanta police officer to serving as Doraville’s Police Chief and a Major General in the National Guard, I have dedicated my entire life to public service,” King said in a news release. “During my time as Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner, I have worked every day to restore trust in the department, streamline operations, crack down on insurance fraud, and put the needs of local families and small businesses first. While I’m proud of the progress we have made, there is still more to do.
“To keep Georgia competitive, we must lower health care costs and insurance rates. To keep hard-working Georgians safe, we must continue to hold fraudsters and arsonists accountable. I’m not a politician -- I’m a solider, a lawman, and a public servant. It is an honor to serve as Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, and I look forward to traveling the state to earn the confidence and vote of my fellow Georgians.”
King will kick off a statewide tour with a campaign rally in Rome before traveling to Gainesville, Columbus, Albany, Savannah and Macon.
The Georgians for John King campaign team includes:
-- Jeremy Brand, general consultant;
-- Lacey Fleming, senior strategist;
-- Ryan Mahoney, communications strategist;
-- Sarah Collins, finance.
