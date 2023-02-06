Georgia law enforcement conducting another 'clearing operation' at site of 'Cop City' facility

A sprawling $90 million police training facility is set to be built on an unincorporated piece of land in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

 Danny Karnik/AP

Law enforcement in Georgia are carrying out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed by opponents as "Cop City" -- nearly three weeks after a similar such operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester.

"The (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), along with our law enforcement partners, are conducting another clearing operation to secure the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Once the operation is complete, we'll provide an update," spokesperson Nelly Miles told CNN.

