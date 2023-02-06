Georgia law enforcement conducts 'clearing operation' as construction begins on 'Cop City' facility

A sprawling $90 million police training facility is set to be built on an unincorporated piece of land in Atlanta and DeKalb County.

 Danny Karnik/AP

Law enforcement in Georgia carried out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by opponents -- nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester.

"In an ongoing effort to ensure that the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is safe and secure, the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), along with other law enforcement partners, conducted an operation to identify people who are illegally trespassing and/or engaging in criminal activity on the property," Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles said in a statement. "Police made no arrests during this operation."

Recommended for you

CNN's Jaide Timm-Garcia contributed to this report.

Tags

More News