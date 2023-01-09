mental health.jpg

Last year’s behavioral health bill was heralded as landmark legislation, but it was also widely seen as a first step. Now, the state is asking if the focus on improving behavioral health care in Georgia will continue.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Last legislative session lawmakers stepped up state oversight for a 2008 federal law requiring insurers to provide behavioral health benefits that are on par with physical health.

But what happens when consumers try to access those benefits and can’t book a timely appointment with an in-network therapist or find a substance abuse treatment provider in their area?

