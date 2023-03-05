CapitolBeatEVs.jpeg

As the state prepares to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across Georgia, the General Assembly is grappling with how they should be operated and how to tax the electricity they sell to EV owners.

Separate bills making their way through the Georgia House and Senate would go a long way toward setting the stage for ending the era of the internal combustion engine and bringing on a new generation of EVs.

