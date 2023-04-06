solar power.jpeg

The Georgia clean energy community is pushing for legislation that could lead to rooftop solar catching up to manufacturing investments such as Qcells’ plans to build a $2.3 billion solar panel plant in Cartersville.

 Mischa Keijser/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Solar energy advocates anticipate lawmakers will continue to push for legislation in 2024 that could lead to big changes to industry regulations and could rapidly expand Georgia’s rooftop solar market.

Georgia’s legislative session for 2023 ended on March 29 with a door-to-door sales bill representing the only solar measure to win final approval in both the state House and Senate. Half a dozen solar-related bills that still remain alive when lawmakers return in January for the second half of the two-year session.

