gang members.jpeg

Georgia's Gang Prosecution Unit gained 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members in 13 counties during its first month of operation, state officials said.

 Special Photo: Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr are touting their records on crime, even as they ask voters to return them to office.

The state’s new Gang Prosecution Unit gained 11 indictments of 46 suspected gang members in 13 counties during its first month of operation, Carr said during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News