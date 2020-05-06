ATLANTA -- Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Wednesday he will cut his state salary by 14% for the 2020-2021 budget cycle.
“As we work through the budget process ahead of us, it will be necessary for everyone to make sacrifices, and I will do my part and take a cut as well,” Duncan said in a news release. “The fiscal impact of the coronavirus on our state’s budget is severe, and the General Assembly is tasked with making serious cuts to government services and programs, which will affect the lives of the Georgians we serve.
"These are difficult times, accompanied by a lot of uncertainty, but we are all a team, and meaningful savings will come as we work together to make the required adjustments.”
