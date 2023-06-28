georgia-lottery-large-tm.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Lottery officials, and heads of the state agencies that benefit from the scholarship program celebrated the lottery’s 30th anniversary Wednesday.

“That is a significant amount of time,” Kemp told reporters during a ceremony inside the governor’s office at the Georgia Capitol. “A whole generation of students have benefited, some twice.”

0
0
0
0
0

More News