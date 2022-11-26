georgia-lottery-large-tm.jpg

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the state treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first-quarter transfer by $25.1 million.

“As we celebrate another record quarter for the Georgia Lottery, we’re especially mindful of the direct impact these funds will have on our students and their families,” Kemp said. “Our state’s HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs serve an essential role in educating the next generation, and this record-breaking quarter will ultimately benefit those students the most.”

