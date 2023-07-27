FBI hunting violent gunman who robbed same Georgia bank twice

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA – A Georgia man has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bruno Cua, 21, of Milton, also received 36 months of supervised release Wednesday from U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0