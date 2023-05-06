HandsHandcuffsHC1709_source.tif

 Special Photo: Metro Creative

ATHENS – A Watkinsville man who was convicted by a federal jury for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material was sentenced to serve more than 11 years in prison for his crime.

Eric Paul Krumm, 47, has been sentenced to serve 134 months in prison to be followed by 25 years of supervised release and $18,000 in restitution to the victims by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Krumm will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison. Krumm was found guilty by a federal jury on April 27, 2022, of two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. There is no parole in the federal system.

