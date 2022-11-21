medicaid.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp announced his plan to partially expand Medicaid coverage in late 2019. The plan would be the first in the nation to require work for Medicaid enrollees.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a rally in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Nov. 7. (NATHAN POSNER / ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)

[UPDATED at 2 p.m. ET]

