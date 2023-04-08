child sex

A former U.S. Airman and a repeat child sex offender both admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material involving minor victims in separate Project Safe Childhood cases in the Middle District of Georgia this week.

 File Photo

Kenneth Queen, 35, of Forsyth, and formerly of Dayton, Tenn., pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of failure to register as a sex offender before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Queen faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of possession of CSAM, a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender and a maximum lifetime of supervised release. Queen also will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from prison. Sentencing for Queen is scheduled for July 13.

